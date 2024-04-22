Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD is under increasing bearish pressure below $27.57 support

- Silver building up bearish momentum after breaching $27.57 support level.
- A brighter market mood amid receding geopolitical risks is weighing on Precious metals.
- XAG/USD has scope for further decline, next targets are $26.85 and $26.30.
Silver (XAG/USD) is going through a deep correction on Monday, with precious metals suffering as concerns about an escalation of the Middle East conflict ebb. The lower US Yields have failed to support demand for the pale metal, which has depreciated about 5.7% from Friday’s highs.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Bears gained confidence on Monday after pushing prices below the $27.57 support area. Technical indicators are pointing lower, with the 4h approaching but not yet at oversold levels and price action below the 50 and the 100 SMAS.
Using Elliott wave analysis, the pair seems on the 4th corrective wave of a five-wave bullish cycle. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the mentioned bull run, at $26.85 is a common target for corrections, and close below is the April 5 low, at $26.30.
On the upside, the pair would need to regain the $27.60 previous support level to shift its focus to the $27.95 and Mid-April’s high, at $29.80.
XAG/USD Price Action - 4 Hour Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.18
|Today Daily Change
|-1.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.26
|Today daily open
|28.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.93
|Daily SMA50
|24.94
|Daily SMA100
|24.13
|Daily SMA200
|23.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.94
|Previous Daily Low
|28.07
|Previous Weekly High
|29.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.62
|Previous Monthly High
|25.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in negative territory below 1.0650
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0650 on Monday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the consumer sentiment improved slightly in April but failed to help the Euro rebound.
GBP/USD drops to fresh five-month lows, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD extends its slide toward 1.2300 and trades at a fresh five-month low in the second half of the day on Monday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair ahead of Tuesday's key PMI data.
Gold pressures $2,330.00, risk of a steeper correction
Gold trades on the back foot and loses over 2% on the day below $2,340. Easing geopolitical tensions cause XAU/USD to stage a deep correction, while the resilience of the US Treasury bond yields further weighs on the pair.
XRP jumps above $0.50 as Ripple is set to file opposition brief in SEC lawsuit
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.54 on Monday, hours before Ripple files its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remedies-related opening brief.
Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium
While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower. This week's US figures are set to shape the Fed decision next week – and the BoJ may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration.