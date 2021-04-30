Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds steady above the lower end of a short-term trading range

- Silver edged lower for the third consecutive session on Friday, though lacked follow-through.
- The recent price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle pattern on short-term charts.
- Weakness below $25.75-70 will mark a bearish break and set the stage for a further decline.
Silver failed to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the $25.75-70 support zone and traded with a mild negative bias for the third consecutive session on Friday. The white metal remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering around the $26.00 mark.
Looking at the technical picture, the XAG/USD has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past two weeks or so. The rangebound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle, suggesting indecision and warranting some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
Meanwhile, bearish technical indicators on hourly charts support prospects for an eventual breakdown through the trading range support. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have managed to hold in the bullish territory – have been struggling to gain any meaningful positive traction.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the $25.75-70 cluster support before positioning for any further depreciating move. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the downfall further towards challenging the key $25.00 psychological mark.
Some follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the downfall towards the $24.65-60 horizontal support. Bearish traders might then aim to challenge the $24.00 mark before the XAG/USD eventually drops to retest YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region touched on March 31.
On the flip side, any positive move beyond the $26.25 immediate hurdle might continue to confront stiff resistance near the $26.50-60 heavy supply zone. A sustained move beyond will mark a bullish breakout and assist the XAG/USD to aim back to reclaim the $27.00 round figure.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|26.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.67
|Daily SMA50
|25.89
|Daily SMA100
|25.99
|Daily SMA200
|25.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.48
|Previous Daily Low
|25.71
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.64
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Eurozone growth and inflation figures are next, while higher US yields support the dollar.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.