Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds steady above $25.00 mark, bullish potential intact

- Silver edges higher on Tuesday and stalls a two-day corrective decline from a one-year top.
- The technical setup still supports prospects for the resumption of a one-month-old uptrend.
- A convincing break below the $24.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.
Silver edges higher during the early European session on Tuesday and looks to build on the overnight modest bounce from the $24.80 area, or a one-week low. The white metal is currently placed just above the $25.00 psychological mark and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from a one-year high, around the $26.10 region touched last Friday.
From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the $24.30-$24.40 strong horizontal barrier was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has also eased from the overbought territory and adds credence to the near-term positive outlook for the XAG/USD.
Bulls, however, might wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $25.50 horizontal resistance before placing fresh bets. The XAG/USD might then take aim to conquer the $26.00 mark. The momentum could get extended further towards the next relevant hurdle near the $26.40-$26.50 region en route to the 2022 peak, just ahead of the $27.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, weakness below the overnight swing low, around the $24.80 area, is likely to find decent support and attract fresh buyers near the $24.40-$24.30 horizontal resistance breakpoint. This is followed by support near the $24.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
The corrective decline could then drag the XAG/USD towards the $23.40-$23.35 static support en route to the $23.00 round-figure mark.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|25.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.13
|Daily SMA50
|22.51
|Daily SMA100
|22.97
|Daily SMA200
|21.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.6
|Previous Daily Low
|24.81
|Previous Weekly High
|26.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.72
|Previous Monthly High
|24.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0950 ahead of Germany's ZEW survey
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.09500 in the early European morning. A modest downtick in the US Dollar seems to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the major. Further upside in the pair hinges on the German ZEW survey.
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer elevated UK's pay growth level, fanning BoE rate hike bets. The US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautious market mood.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Is faster Chinese growth good news?
Strong China data helped stopping the US oil selloff into the $80pb level, but the US equity futures didn’t really cheer up the news. A strong Chinese growth is excellent for French luxury brands – and also for many other companies across the world, but it also means a potential boost to inflation.