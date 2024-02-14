Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hangs near YTD low, seems poised to decline further

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • Silver adds to the overnight heavy losses and drops closer to a two-month low set in December.
  • The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further near-term losses.
  • Any attempted recovery could get sold into and is likely to remain capped near the $23.50 area.

Silver (XAG/USD) remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day and slides back closer to the YTD trough during the first half of the European session on Wednesday. The white metal currently trades below the $22.00 round figure and seems to extend the depreciating move.

From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent slide validate the near-term negative outlook for the XAG/USD. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still away from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the white metal remains to the downside.

Meanwhile, some follow-through selling below the two-month low touched in December will expose the $21.40-$21.35 support. The XAG/USD could weaken further below the $21.00 mark and aim to retest the October swing low near the $20.70-$20.65 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront stiff resistance ahead of mid-$22.00s. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $23.00 round-figure mark. The momentum could extend towards the 200-day SMA, currently around the $23.20 area. This is followed by the $23.50 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will negate the negative outlook.

The XAG/USD might then aim to reclaim the $24.00 round figure and climb further towards the next relevant hurdle near the $24.50-$24.60 region en route to the $25.00 psychological mark.

Silver daily chart

fxsoriginal

Key technical levels to watch

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 21.96
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 22.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.64
Daily SMA50 23.19
Daily SMA100 23.1
Daily SMA200 23.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.94
Previous Daily Low 21.99
Previous Weekly High 22.75
Previous Weekly Low 22.14
Previous Monthly High 24.09
Previous Monthly Low 21.93
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.63

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD slumps below 1.2600 after soft UK inflation data

GBP/USD slumps below 1.2600 after soft UK inflation data

GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.6% on a monthly basis in January and weighed heavily on Pound Sterling.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds ground near 1.0710 after dropping to three-month lows

EUR/USD holds ground near 1.0710 after dropping to three-month lows

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0710 during the early European session on Wednesday, maintaining its position after dropping to three-month lows. The US Dollar garnered support following the release of robust US inflation data for January.

EUR/USD News

Gold price consolidates post-US CPI losses, seems vulnerable near two-month low

Gold price consolidates post-US CPI losses, seems vulnerable near two-month low

Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move and remains depressed below the $2,000 psychological mark, or a two-month low heading into the European session on Monday. 

Gold News

Ripple pivots from payments to custody, XRP price struggles to tackle resistance at $0.53

Ripple pivots from payments to custody, XRP price struggles to tackle resistance at $0.53

XRP price is trading sideways since its January 31 low of $0.4853. The altcoin is trading between resistance at $0.5397 and support at $0.4968. XRP price declined slightly on Wednesday to $0.5246 on Binance. 

Read more

Unpleasant US surprise, Euro inflation better behaved

Unpleasant US surprise, Euro inflation better behaved

The underlying momentum in inflation is picking up in the US while it continues to move lower in the Euro area. Inflation drivers paint a mixed picture with weak goods inflation and strong service inflation, but inflation is likely to trend lower in 2024.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures