Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hangs near YTD low, seems poised to decline further

- Silver adds to the overnight heavy losses and drops closer to a two-month low set in December.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further near-term losses.
- Any attempted recovery could get sold into and is likely to remain capped near the $23.50 area.
Silver (XAG/USD) remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day and slides back closer to the YTD trough during the first half of the European session on Wednesday. The white metal currently trades below the $22.00 round figure and seems to extend the depreciating move.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent slide validate the near-term negative outlook for the XAG/USD. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still away from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the white metal remains to the downside.
Meanwhile, some follow-through selling below the two-month low touched in December will expose the $21.40-$21.35 support. The XAG/USD could weaken further below the $21.00 mark and aim to retest the October swing low near the $20.70-$20.65 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront stiff resistance ahead of mid-$22.00s. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $23.00 round-figure mark. The momentum could extend towards the 200-day SMA, currently around the $23.20 area. This is followed by the $23.50 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will negate the negative outlook.
The XAG/USD might then aim to reclaim the $24.00 round figure and climb further towards the next relevant hurdle near the $24.50-$24.60 region en route to the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Key technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|22.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.64
|Daily SMA50
|23.19
|Daily SMA100
|23.1
|Daily SMA200
|23.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.94
|Previous Daily Low
|21.99
|Previous Weekly High
|22.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.14
|Previous Monthly High
|24.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
