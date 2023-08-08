Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hangs near one-month low, seems vulnerable below 200-day SMA

- Silver stages a modest recovery from a nearly one-month low touched on Monday.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- A sustained strength beyond the $24.00 mark is needed to negate the bearish bias.
Silver attracts some buying on Tuesday and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses to the $23.00 round-figure mark, or nearly a one-month low. The white metal, however, struggles to capitalize on the move and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session. Moreover, the technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside.
The overnight breakdown below the $23.30 confluence, comprising the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-July rally and an ascending trend-line extending from a multi-month low touched in June, was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent slide below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) might have already set the stage for an extension of the recent decline from over a two-month top touched in July.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into bearish territory. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling and acceptance below the $23.00 mark before placing fresh bearish bets. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide towards the $22.15-$22.10 area. This is followed by the $22.00 mark, which if broken decisively should pave the way for deeper losses.
On the flip side, the aforementioned confluence support breakpoint, around the $23.30 area, now seems to act as an immediate barrier. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally towards the $23.70 area or the 50% Fibo. level. The attempted recovery, however, is likely to attract fresh sellers and remain capped near another confluence comprising the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $24.00-$24.10 region.
The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively could lift the XAG/USD back towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $24.45-$24.50 supply zone, en route to the $24.75 hurdle and the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|23.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.35
|Daily SMA50
|23.72
|Daily SMA100
|24.06
|Daily SMA200
|23.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.68
|Previous Daily Low
|23.07
|Previous Weekly High
|24.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
