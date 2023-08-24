Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD grinds higher past $24.00 but oscillators tease bears

- Silver Price stays depressed after reversing from three-week high.
- Overbought RSI, impending bear cross on MACD lures XAG/USD sellers.
- 200-SMA, fears of Fed policy pivot put a floor under the Silver Price.
- XAG/USD rebound remains elusive below five-week-old descending resistance line.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains pressured around $24.15 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session after reversing from a three-week high the previous day. In doing so, the bright metal portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of today’s top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium, including Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
That said, the XAG/USD justified the overbought RSI (14) line and a looming bear cross on the MACD while reversing from a multi-day high on Thursday. However, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the commodity’s late June-July upside, near the $24.00 round figure, prods the sellers amid anxious markets.
Even if the quote breaks the immediate Fibonacci ratio, the 200-SMA level of around $23.80 can act as the final defense of the buyers.
Following that, a quick slump toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement surrounding $23.30, also known as the “Golden Ratio”, can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the latest peak of around $24.35 can lure Silver buyers during the fresh recovery.
Even so, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and a downward-sloping resistance line from late July, respectively near $24.55 and $24.65, will challenge the XAG/USD bulls before giving them control.
Silver Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70%
|Today daily open
|24.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.32
|Daily SMA50
|23.52
|Daily SMA100
|23.99
|Daily SMA200
|23.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.36
|Previous Daily Low
|23.41
|Previous Weekly High
|23.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
