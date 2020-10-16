Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD gearing up for a rally towards $26?

- Silver bulls gathering pace before the next push higher.
- XAG/USD charted a falling wedge breakdown on the 1H chart.
- 100-HMA offers immediate resistance, with bullish RSI.
Silver (XAG/USD) is probing the downward-sloping 100-hourly moving average (HMA) resistance at $24.45, awaiting a strong catalyst in the US Retail Sales data for a sustained break above the latter.
Acceptance above the latter will trigger a fresh rally towards the falling wedge pattern target aligned above the $26 mark.
The white metal confirmed a bearish wedge breakdown on the hourly chart in the US session last session and ever since has been consolidating the rebound from a drop to $23.60 levels.
On its way to $26 levels, the bulls could face stiff resistance at the October 12 high of $25.56.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades above the midline at 58.70, allowing more gains.
Alternatively, strong support is seen at $24.25, the confluence of the horizontal 200-HMA and bullish 21-HMA.
Below which the pattern resistance now support at $23.89 could be put to test.
XAG/USD: Hourly chart
XAG/USD: Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|24.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.07
|Daily SMA50
|25.88
|Daily SMA100
|22.81
|Daily SMA200
|19.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.31
|Previous Daily Low
|23.57
|Previous Weekly High
|25.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.88
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
