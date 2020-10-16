Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD gearing up for a rally towards $26?

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

  • Silver bulls gathering pace before the next push higher.
  • XAG/USD charted a falling wedge breakdown on the 1H chart.
  • 100-HMA offers immediate resistance, with bullish RSI.

Silver (XAG/USD) is probing the downward-sloping 100-hourly moving average (HMA) resistance at $24.45, awaiting a strong catalyst in the US Retail Sales data for a sustained break above the latter.

Acceptance above the latter will trigger a fresh rally towards the falling wedge pattern target aligned above the $26 mark.

The white metal confirmed a bearish wedge breakdown on the hourly chart in the US session last session and ever since has been consolidating the rebound from a drop to $23.60 levels.

On its way to $26 levels, the bulls could face stiff resistance at the October 12 high of $25.56.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades above the midline at 58.70, allowing more gains.

Alternatively, strong support is seen at $24.25, the confluence of the horizontal 200-HMA and bullish 21-HMA.

Below which the pattern resistance now support at $23.89 could be put to test.

XAG/USD: Hourly chart


XAG/USD: Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.36
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 24.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.07
Daily SMA50 25.88
Daily SMA100 22.81
Daily SMA200 19.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.31
Previous Daily Low 23.57
Previous Weekly High 25.18
Previous Weekly Low 22.88
Previous Monthly High 28.9
Previous Monthly Low 21.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.28

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 amid surging eurozone coronavirus cases

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 amid surging eurozone coronavirus cases

EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, consolidating Thursday's losses. Eurozone coronavirus cases continue rising and weighing on the common currency. US fiscal stimulus remains in doubt ahead of the elections and retail sales are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 on hopes that Brexit talks continue

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 on hopes that Brexit talks continue

GBP/USD is rising above 1.29, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson will opt to continue Brexit talks. EU leaders refused to accelerate talks and asked the UK for more concessions. British COVID-19 cases are rising. 

GBP/USD News

Gold steadily moves back above $1910 level, fresh session tops

Gold steadily moves back above $1910 level, fresh session tops

Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1903 region and has now moved back to the top end of its daily trading range.

Gold News

Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes

Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes

The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency. 

Read more

WTI under pressure after hanging man candle

WTI under pressure after hanging man candle

WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures