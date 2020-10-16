Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD gearing up for a rally towards $26?

Silver bulls gathering pace before the next push higher.

XAG/USD charted a falling wedge breakdown on the 1H chart.

100-HMA offers immediate resistance, with bullish RSI.

Silver (XAG/USD) is probing the downward-sloping 100-hourly moving average (HMA) resistance at $24.45, awaiting a strong catalyst in the US Retail Sales data for a sustained break above the latter.

Acceptance above the latter will trigger a fresh rally towards the falling wedge pattern target aligned above the $26 mark.

The white metal confirmed a bearish wedge breakdown on the hourly chart in the US session last session and ever since has been consolidating the rebound from a drop to $23.60 levels.

On its way to $26 levels, the bulls could face stiff resistance at the October 12 high of $25.56.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades above the midline at 58.70, allowing more gains.

Alternatively, strong support is seen at $24.25, the confluence of the horizontal 200-HMA and bullish 21-HMA.

Below which the pattern resistance now support at $23.89 could be put to test.

XAG/USD: Hourly chart



XAG/USD: Additional levels