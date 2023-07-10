Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD gains marginally, hovers around $23.00 on weak USD, falling US bond yields

Conversely, if XAG/USD stays afloat above $23.00, resistance levels emerge at the confluence of the 50/100-day EMAs at around $23.35/41. Once broken, the following supply area would be the $24.00 figure, followed by a June 16 daily high of $24.20.

In a decisive break, XAG/USD would slump and challenge the March 16 daily low of $22.11 before surpassing the $22.00 figure. Once cleared, the next support would be last year’s November 28 daily low of $20.87 before reaching YTD lows of $19.92.

After sliding below the 50 and 100-day EMAs, the XAG/USD remains neutral to downward-biased, with price action hoovering around each side of the 20-day EMA and the $23.00 figure. For a bearish continuation, the XAG/USD must drop below the 200-day EMA at $22.93, opening the door for further downside, exposing as next support the June 25 daily low of $22.68.

Silver price climbs below the $23.00 figure, surpassing the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.07 on Monday, courtesy of US Bond yields falling and broad US Dollar (USD) weakness. The XAG/USD is exchanging hands at $23.12, gaining 0.32% as Wall Street’s session ends.

