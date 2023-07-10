Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD gains marginally, hovers around $23.00 on weak USD, falling US bond yields

- Silver (XAG) trades slightly higher amid declining US Treasury bond yields and broad US Dollar (USD) weakness.
- For a bearish continuation, a break below the 200-day EMA at $22.93 is needed, with a potential downside to the June 25 daily low of $22.68 and further to $22.11.
- Conversely, staying above $23.00 may challenge resistances at $23.35/41 (50/100-day EMAs confluence) and then $24.00. A decisive break of these resistances may lead the prices toward $24.20.
Silver price climbs below the $23.00 figure, surpassing the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.07 on Monday, courtesy of US Bond yields falling and broad US Dollar (USD) weakness. The XAG/USD is exchanging hands at $23.12, gaining 0.32% as Wall Street’s session ends.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After sliding below the 50 and 100-day EMAs, the XAG/USD remains neutral to downward-biased, with price action hoovering around each side of the 20-day EMA and the $23.00 figure. For a bearish continuation, the XAG/USD must drop below the 200-day EMA at $22.93, opening the door for further downside, exposing as next support the June 25 daily low of $22.68.
In a decisive break, XAG/USD would slump and challenge the March 16 daily low of $22.11 before surpassing the $22.00 figure. Once cleared, the next support would be last year’s November 28 daily low of $20.87 before reaching YTD lows of $19.92.
Conversely, if XAG/USD stays afloat above $23.00, resistance levels emerge at the confluence of the 50/100-day EMAs at around $23.35/41. Once broken, the following supply area would be the $24.00 figure, followed by a June 16 daily high of $24.20.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|23.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.14
|Daily SMA50
|23.74
|Daily SMA100
|23.4
|Daily SMA200
|22.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.15
|Previous Daily Low
|22.62
|Previous Weekly High
|23.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.52
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.82
