Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD flat despite bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly chart

Silver is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $25.44 per ounce at press time.

The semi-precious metal is struggling to gather upside traction, marking a weak follow-through to the bullish outside week candle created in the five days to Jan. 22.

A bullish outside week occurs when an asset sees more volatility than the previous week and ends the period with gains. In Silver's case, the bullish outside week appeared following a two-week drop and indicates a reversal higher.

So far, however, the buyers have remained elusive. Chart-driven traders could be waiting for a confirmation of reversal higher in the form of a convincing move above the past week's high of $26.04. That would open the doors to $27.92 (high seen earlier this month).

On the downside, the previous week's low of $24.06 is the level to beat for the sellers.

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels