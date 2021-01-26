Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD flat despite bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly chart

Silver is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $25.44 per ounce at press time. 

The semi-precious metal is struggling to gather upside traction, marking a weak follow-through to the bullish outside week candle created in the five days to Jan. 22. 

A bullish outside week occurs when an asset sees more volatility than the previous week and ends the period with gains. In Silver's case, the bullish outside week appeared following a two-week drop and indicates a reversal higher. 

So far, however, the buyers have remained elusive. Chart-driven traders could be waiting for a confirmation of reversal higher in the form of a convincing move above the past week's high of $26.04. That would open the doors to $27.92 (high seen earlier this month). 

On the downside, the previous week's low of $24.06 is the level to beat for the sellers. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.46
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 25.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.95
Daily SMA50 25.05
Daily SMA100 24.85
Daily SMA200 22.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.77
Previous Daily Low 25.16
Previous Weekly High 26.05
Previous Weekly Low 24.19
Previous Monthly High 27.41
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

