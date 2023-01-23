- XAG/USD suffers the worst daily decline in months.
- Price hits the lowest level in five weeks, under pressure after losing key support levels.
- Gold remains steady, US stocks rise.
Silver price is falling sharply on Monday, even as the US Dollar holds relatively steady and despite rising equity prices. XAG/USD recently hit a fresh one-month low at $22.73 before rebounding toward $23.00.
During the Asian session, silver hit a five-day high at $24.15 but It failed to hold above $24.00. After moving sideways during most of the European session, XAG/USD broke the $23.60 support area, and tumbled, also losing the $23.10/20 zone.
At some point of the day, silver was losing more than 5% before trimming some losses. The sharp decline takes place even as gold trades practically flat for the day and even as Wall Street rises. The Dow Jones is up by 0.80% and the S&P 500 gains 1.05%.
The technical outlook has deteriorated significantly for XAG/USD. The 20-day Simple Moving Average, today at $23.70 is starting to turn south. The next strong support emerges at $22.50.
A recovery back above $23.20 would alleviate the bearish pressure. A daily close well above $24.10 should open the doors to more gains over the medium term.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.93
|Today Daily Change
|-1.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.22
|Today daily open
|23.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.8
|Daily SMA50
|22.98
|Daily SMA100
|21.23
|Daily SMA200
|21.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.08
|Previous Daily Low
|23.71
|Previous Weekly High
|24.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.17
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
