Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD faces fierce uphill battle to recover – Confluence Detector

Silver has been on the foot, falling alongside other precious metals and assets as the US dollar is reasserting its strength in August. Can XAG/USD return to the highs seen in July? The technicals are pointing lower despite fundamental reasons to see higher silver prices.
XAG/USD was pushed higher by the increase in XAU/USD – gold hit record highs, pulling silver with it. Analysts have been pointing out that the increase in silver prices stems also from the European Union's decision to dedicate more funds to green initiatives – favoring the usage of the precious metal.
Yet at least in the short term, silver could come under pressure.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that silver is capped by resistance at $24.22, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, and the Simple Moving Average 5-one-day.
The next cap is $24.35, which is the meeting point of the SMA 50-4h and the SMA 50-15m.
Support is waiting at $24.06, which is where the SMA 10-4h hits the price.
Further down, the next cushion is at $24, a round number which is also a confluence level where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Bollinger Band 1h-Lower, and the BB 4h-Middle.
Key XAG/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.