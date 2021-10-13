Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes ascending triangle breakout above $22.80

- Silver is poised for a range breakout, with an upside move likely.
- XAG/USD looks for an ascending triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
- RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish view.
Silver price (XAG/USD) is breaking higher from its prison range seen over the past one week, as the bulls are back in the game, looking to recapture the $23 mark.
The sharp pullback in the US dollar across the board amid readjustment of the positions has collaborated with the upside in the USD-denominated white metal.
Looking at silver’s four-hour chart, the price has been trading within an ascending triangle formation since October 3, now aiming for the pattern hurdle at $22.81.
Silver price has managed to find a strong foothold above the powerful resistance at $22.59, where the 21 and 50-Simple Moving Averages (SMA) intersect.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges higher above the central line, backing the upbeat view.
A four-hourly candlestick closing above the horizontal trendline resistance at $22.81 will confirm an upside break of the ascending triangle pattern, calling for attest of the $23 mark.
The next significant upside barrier awaits at the descending 200-SMA at $23.15.
Silver Price Chart: Four-hour chart
On the flip side, rejection at the trendline hurdle could recall the sellers, downing the rates towards the abovementioned strong resistance-turned-support at $22.59.
The horizontal 100-SMA at $22.49 will be threatened if the downside momentum picks up steam.
Further down, the rising trendline support at $22.37 will be the last line of defense for silver bulls.
Silver Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|22.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.56
|Daily SMA50
|23.37
|Daily SMA100
|24.89
|Daily SMA200
|25.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.77
|Previous Daily Low
|22.35
|Previous Weekly High
|23.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.21
|Previous Monthly High
|24.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
