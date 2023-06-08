Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes another battle with 21-DMA hurdle around $23.50

- Silver Price picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s retreat from three-week high.
- Firmer MACD signals, repeated failures to break 100-DMA keep buyers hopeful.
- Daily closing beyond $24.10 becomes necessary for XAG/USD bears to keep the reins.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) regains upside momentum, following the previous day’s U-turn from a multi-day high, as buyers prod $23.50 amid early Thursday. In doing so, the XAG/USD eyes another attempt to break the 21-DMA hurdle after portraying three failures to cross the short-term moving average resistance in the last week.
That said, the bullish MACD signals and repeated failures to break the 100-DMA support, around $23.30 by the press time, underpin the hopes of the Silver Price run-up.
In a case where the XAG/USD crosses the 21-DMA hurdle of $23.55, it can rise towards a three-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding $24.00-24.10.
However, April’s low of near $24.50 and February’s high surrounding $24.65 could challenge the Silver buyers afterward.
On the flip side, a daily closing below the 100-DMA support of $23.30 becomes necessary for the Silver bear’s conviction.
Even so, an upward-sloping support line from early March, close to $23.15 by the press time, quickly followed by the $23.00 round figure, can restrict the short-term downside of the Silver Price.
To sum up, the Silver Price is likely to recover but the upside room appears limited.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|23.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.56
|Daily SMA50
|24.47
|Daily SMA100
|23.34
|Daily SMA200
|22.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.06
|Previous Daily Low
|23.4
|Previous Weekly High
|24.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.93
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
