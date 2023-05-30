Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA towards $23.00

Share:

Silver Price retreats towards two-month low marked the last week, pressured for the second consecutive day.

Bearish MACD signals, failure to keep the bounce off $22.70 to lure XAG/USD sellers.

200-DMA, ascending trend line from September 2022 on bear’s radar.

Buyers remain off the table unless the quote crosses April’s low.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains depressed around the intraday low surrounding $23.15 during early Tuesday in Asia. In doing so, the bright metal drops for the second consecutive day while keeping the week-start U-turn from the 100-DMA hurdle.

Additionally favoring the Silver sellers are the downbeat MACD signals and the metal’s failure to defend Friday’s strong recovery from the $22.70 mark.

With this, the quote drops towards the $23.00 round figure ahead of revisiting the latest troughs around $22.70.

Following that, the 200-DMA level surrounding the $22.00 will gain the Silver seller’s attention. It’s worth noting, however, that an upward-sloping support line from September 2022, close to $21.00 by the press time, appears the key for the XAG/USD sellers to conquer before taking control.

On the contrary, the Silver Price recovery needs validation from the 100-DMA hurdle of around $23.35, as well as from the $24.00 round figure, ahead of challenging the final post of the XAG/USD bears around $24.50, comprising the monthly low of April.

Should the XAG/USD manage to remain firmer past $24.50, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the yearly top marked earlier in the month around $26.15 can’t be ruled out.

Silver Price: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected