Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD extends 200-DMA breakdown to refresh three-month low near $22.00

Share:

Silver Price drops to the lowest levels in three months during five-day losing streak.

Clear downside break of previous support line from mid-March, 200-DMA favor XAG/USD bears.

Bearish MACD signals also suggest further downside of the Silver Price but RSI (14) hints at a pullback.

Nine-month-old ascending support line appears the key challenge for metal sellers.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) stands on slippery grounds as it declines for the fifth consecutive day to print the lowest level since March 17 to around $22.15 amid Friday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the bright metal justifies the early-week break of an ascending support line from mid-March, now resistance around $23.20, as well as the previous day’s smashing of the 200-DMA level surrounding $22.50.

Also favoring the Silver sellers are the bearish MACD signals.

However, the oversold RSI (14) line suggests limited downside room for the XAG/USD, which in turn highlights the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the metal’s upside from September 2022 to May 2023, close to $21.80.

Following that, an upward-sloping support line from early September and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively around $21.30 and $20.80, will act as the last defense of the Silver buyers.

Meanwhile, the XAG/USD run-up beyond the 200-DMA level of $22.50 and the support-turned-resistance line of around $23.20 could convince the buyers to challenge the monthly high surrounding $24.55, a break of which will push the Silver bears off the table.

Silver Price: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected