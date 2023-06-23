Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD extends 200-DMA breakdown to refresh three-month low near $22.00

- Silver Price drops to the lowest levels in three months during five-day losing streak.
- Clear downside break of previous support line from mid-March, 200-DMA favor XAG/USD bears.
- Bearish MACD signals also suggest further downside of the Silver Price but RSI (14) hints at a pullback.
- Nine-month-old ascending support line appears the key challenge for metal sellers.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) stands on slippery grounds as it declines for the fifth consecutive day to print the lowest level since March 17 to around $22.15 amid Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the bright metal justifies the early-week break of an ascending support line from mid-March, now resistance around $23.20, as well as the previous day’s smashing of the 200-DMA level surrounding $22.50.
Also favoring the Silver sellers are the bearish MACD signals.
However, the oversold RSI (14) line suggests limited downside room for the XAG/USD, which in turn highlights the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the metal’s upside from September 2022 to May 2023, close to $21.80.
Following that, an upward-sloping support line from early September and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively around $21.30 and $20.80, will act as the last defense of the Silver buyers.
Meanwhile, the XAG/USD run-up beyond the 200-DMA level of $22.50 and the support-turned-resistance line of around $23.20 could convince the buyers to challenge the monthly high surrounding $24.55, a break of which will push the Silver bears off the table.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45%
|Today daily open
|22.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.58
|Daily SMA50
|24.25
|Daily SMA100
|23.33
|Daily SMA200
|22.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.74
|Previous Daily Low
|22.18
|Previous Weekly High
|24.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
