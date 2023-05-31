Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD edges lower towards $23.00 within weekly triangle

- Silver Price remains depressed within one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- Sustained trading below 200-HMA, fortnight-long resistance line amid steady RSI favor XAG/USD sellers.
- Silver Price weakness past $23.00 can aim for November 2022 peak.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) grinds within a short-term symmetrical triangle as traders await the key risk catalysts during early Wednesday.
That said, the XAG/USD seesaws inside a one-week-old triangle formation after failing to register any clear pattern the previous day.
Though, the bullion’s sustained trading below the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA), as well as a downward-sloping trend line from May 15, keeps the Silver bears hopeful.
Additionally, the steady RSI (14) line suggests a further zigzag of the XAG/USD price within a triangle as the bullion sellers slowly tighten their grip.
It’s worth noting that the Silver sellers, however, may need to wait for a clear downside break of the stated triangle, by smashing the $23.00 support, which in turn could direct the XAG/USD price towards the monthly low marked in the last week around $22.68.
In a case where the Silver price remains bearish past $22.68, the November 2022 peak of around $22.25 and the $22.00 round figure could lure the precious metal sellers.
On the contrary, an upside break of the stated triangle’s resistance line, around $23.30 at the latest, isn’t an open invitation to the Silver buyers as the 200-HMA and the previously stated two-week-old resistance line, respectively near $23.35 and $23.45, could play their roles of probing the XAG/USD bulls.
Following that, a run-up towards $24.00 and then to a late April low of near $24.50 can’t be ruled out.
Silver Price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|23.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.18
|Daily SMA50
|24.4
|Daily SMA100
|23.35
|Daily SMA200
|22.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.34
|Previous Daily Low
|22.93
|Previous Weekly High
|23.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.68
|Previous Monthly High
|26.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
