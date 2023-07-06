Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dips below $23.00 and the 200-day EMA as US yields surge

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • Silver slides 1.82% as soaring US Treasury bond yields and heightened odds of a Fed rate hike in July weigh heavy.
  • Silver’s drop below the 200-day EMA may trigger further losses unless the $22.53 swing low offers a reprieve.
  • A possible rebound could see Silver testing the $23.00 mark and, if breached, a recovery to the 20-day EMA at $23.06.

Silver price dropped below the $23.00 mark as US Treasury bond yield soared after the latest Fed’s minutes and a tranche of US economic data increased the odds for Fed’s July rate hike. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $22.69, down 1.82%.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

XAG/USD turned bearish during Thursday’s session. Silver’s price dropping below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $22.93 opened the door for further losses, though so far failed to crack the May 26 swing low of $22.53.

If XAG/USD stays above the latter, the white metal could consolidate at around the $22.50-$22.90 range. Otherwise, Silver’s sliding below the bottom of the range will expose the June 22 swing low of $22.11 before testing $22.00. Once cleared, the XAG/USD next support will be the March 16 swing low of $21.47.

Conversely, if XAG/USD stages a comeback and reclaims the 200-day EMA, the XAG/USD’s next resistance will be the $23.00 psychological level. A breach of the latter will increase the odds for a recovery to the 20-day EMA at $23.06.

XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart

XAG/USD Daily chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 22.7
Today Daily Change -0.43
Today Daily Change % -1.86
Today daily open 23.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.27
Daily SMA50 23.82
Daily SMA100 23.38
Daily SMA200 22.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.31
Previous Daily Low 22.77
Previous Weekly High 23.1
Previous Weekly Low 22.28
Previous Monthly High 24.53
Previous Monthly Low 22.11
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.9

 

 

