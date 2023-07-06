Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dips below $23.00 and the 200-day EMA as US yields surge

- Silver slides 1.82% as soaring US Treasury bond yields and heightened odds of a Fed rate hike in July weigh heavy.
- Silver’s drop below the 200-day EMA may trigger further losses unless the $22.53 swing low offers a reprieve.
- A possible rebound could see Silver testing the $23.00 mark and, if breached, a recovery to the 20-day EMA at $23.06.
Silver price dropped below the $23.00 mark as US Treasury bond yield soared after the latest Fed’s minutes and a tranche of US economic data increased the odds for Fed’s July rate hike. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $22.69, down 1.82%.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
XAG/USD turned bearish during Thursday’s session. Silver’s price dropping below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $22.93 opened the door for further losses, though so far failed to crack the May 26 swing low of $22.53.
If XAG/USD stays above the latter, the white metal could consolidate at around the $22.50-$22.90 range. Otherwise, Silver’s sliding below the bottom of the range will expose the June 22 swing low of $22.11 before testing $22.00. Once cleared, the XAG/USD next support will be the March 16 swing low of $21.47.
Conversely, if XAG/USD stages a comeback and reclaims the 200-day EMA, the XAG/USD’s next resistance will be the $23.00 psychological level. A breach of the latter will increase the odds for a recovery to the 20-day EMA at $23.06.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.86
|Today daily open
|23.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.27
|Daily SMA50
|23.82
|Daily SMA100
|23.38
|Daily SMA200
|22.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.31
|Previous Daily Low
|22.77
|Previous Weekly High
|23.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.28
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
