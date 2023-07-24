Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD declines following global PMI surveys

- XAG/USD dropped for a third consecutive day below $24.50, bullish cross between the 20 and 100-day SMA.
- German and British yields dropped following weak local PMIs, while Americans rose somewhat.
- All eyes on Fed, ECB and BoJ decisions this week.
At the start of the week, the XAG/USD Silver spot price lost ground as the USD recovery made the grey metal struggle to find demand. The sessions highlights were American and European PMI surveys before the focus shifted to the main central bank monetary policy decisions this week.
German and British Manufacturing and Services PMIs came in lower than expected, while the American indexes came in mixed. The Manufacturing PMI from the US rose to 49 vs the 46.4 expected and the previous 46.3, while the Services Index dropped to 52.4, lower than the 54 expected and the last figure of 54.5.
As a reaction, The US Dollar index (DXY) is trading with gains above 101.00, with American yields seeing little movement. The 2-year yield rose to 4.85%, while the 5 and 10-year rates stand at 4.12% and 3.85%, with mild increases. For Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, markets expect a 25 basis point announcement but continue to bet on little odds of another hike past July. In that sense, the monetary policy statement followed by Chair Powell’s presser will be closely watched for clues regarding forward guidance.
Regarding Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) decision, markets expect a 25 bps hike, while on Friday, investors see the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintaining its dovish stance.
XAG/USD levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the XAG/USD is bearish for the short term as indicators took a big hit in the previous sessions. However, traders should eye the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) movements as they are about to perform a bullish cross at the $23.75 area, which could provide vital support to the grey metal.
Support levels: $24.15, $24.00, $23.75.
Resistance levels: $24.50, $25.00, $25.30.
XAG/USD Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|24.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.66
|Daily SMA50
|23.58
|Daily SMA100
|23.73
|Daily SMA200
|22.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.92
|Previous Daily Low
|24.59
|Previous Weekly High
|25.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.59
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
