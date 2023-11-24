Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates near $23.65 area, below descending trend-line hurdle

- Silver oscillates in a narrow trading band for the second successive day on Friday.
- Bullish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for some short-term gains.
- A breakout through an descending trend line is needed to confirm the bullish bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses for the second successive day on Friday. The white metal currently trades around the $23.65 region, nearly unchanged for the day and below a downward-sloping trend line resistance extending from the May swing high.
The aforementioned barrier, currently pegged near the $24.00 round figure, should act as a key pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAG/USD. Against the backdrop of the recent sustained strength beyond the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), positive oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for an eventual breakout through the said resistance.
A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. The subsequent move-up should allow the XAG/USD to surpass the $24.20-$24.25 intermediate hurdle and make a fresh attempt to conquer the $25.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the $25.15-$25.20 region will set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the $26.00 mark for the first time since May.
On the flip side, the 200-day SMA, currently around the $23.35 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $23.00 mark. A convincing break below the latter, however, might prompt aggressive technical selling and drag the XAG/USD towards the $22.35-$22.30 zone en route to the $22.00 mark.
Silver daily chart
technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|23.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.1
|Daily SMA50
|22.75
|Daily SMA100
|23.24
|Daily SMA200
|23.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.79
|Previous Daily Low
|23.6
|Previous Weekly High
|24.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.88
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.97
(This story was corrected on November 24 at 09:50 GMT to say, in the third bullet point, that a breakout in the descending trend line is needed, not ascending trend line.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
