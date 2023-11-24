Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates near $23.65 area, below descending trend-line hurdle

Share:

Silver oscillates in a narrow trading band for the second successive day on Friday.

Bullish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for some short-term gains.

A breakout through an descending trend line is needed to confirm the bullish bias.

Silver (XAG/USD) continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses for the second successive day on Friday. The white metal currently trades around the $23.65 region, nearly unchanged for the day and below a downward-sloping trend line resistance extending from the May swing high.

The aforementioned barrier, currently pegged near the $24.00 round figure, should act as a key pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAG/USD. Against the backdrop of the recent sustained strength beyond the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), positive oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for an eventual breakout through the said resistance.

A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. The subsequent move-up should allow the XAG/USD to surpass the $24.20-$24.25 intermediate hurdle and make a fresh attempt to conquer the $25.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the $25.15-$25.20 region will set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the $26.00 mark for the first time since May.

On the flip side, the 200-day SMA, currently around the $23.35 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $23.00 mark. A convincing break below the latter, however, might prompt aggressive technical selling and drag the XAG/USD towards the $22.35-$22.30 zone en route to the $22.00 mark.

