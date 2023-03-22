Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates below mid-$22.00, bullish potential intact

- Silver remains on the defensive for the third successive day on Wednesday.
- The recent price action might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation.
- A convincing break below the $21.00 mark is needed to offset bullish bias.
Silver attracts some intraday selling near the $22.50 area on Wednesday and remains on the defensive heading into the North American session. The white metal is currently placed around the $22.30 area, just above the weekly low touched the previous day, as traders keenly await the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision for a fresh impetus.
Looking at the broader picture, the recent price action witnessed over the past three trading sessions constitutes the formation of a rectangle on hourly charts. Against the backdrop of the recent strong recovery from levels just below the $20.00 psychological mark, or the YTD low, this might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase before the next leg up. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone.
Moreover, the recent breakout through the $21.65-$21.70 confluence favours bullish traders. Hence, any further slide towards the $22.00 mark could be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the said resistance breakpoint, now turned support. This comprises the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the 38.2% Fibo. level, which should now act as a pivotal point.
That said, a convincing break below the latter could expose the $21.00 mark, representing the 23.6% Fibo. level. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the decline towards testing the $20.55-$20.50 intermediate support en route to the $20.00 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant support near the $19.60 region.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $22.50 area ahead of the multi-week high, around the $20.70 zone set on Monday. This is closely followed by the $22.85 region (61.8% Fibo. level) and the $23.00 mark, which if cleared should pave the way for a move towards the $23.25-$23.35 hurdle. The XAG/USD might eventually aim to reclaim the $24.00 mark and climb further to the multi-month top, around the $24.65 zone touched in February.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|22.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.23
|Daily SMA50
|22.29
|Daily SMA100
|22.38
|Daily SMA200
|20.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.65
|Previous Daily Low
|22.16
|Previous Weekly High
|22.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.54
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
