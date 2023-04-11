Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates around $25.00 mark, bullish potential intact

- Silver remains confined in a narrow trading band for the fourth straight day on Tuesday.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Any meaningful slide is likely to find decent support near the $24.40-30 horizontal zone.
Silver extends its sideways consolidative price move for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and holds steady around the $25.00 psychological mark through the early European session.
The Relative Strength Index (RIS) on the daily chart is still flashing overbought conditions and holding back bullish traders from placing fresh bets around the XAG/USD. That said, last week's sustained breakout through the $24.30-$24.40 strong horizontal barrier supports prospects for an extension of the upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
Hence, the range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase in the wake of the recent rally to a nearly one-year high touched last week. The constructive near-term technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside and any meaningful corrective pullback is more likely to attract fresh buyers at lower levels.
Some follow-through buying beyond the YTD peak, around the $25.10-$25.15 area, will reaffirm the positive outlook and lift the XAG/USD further towards the $25.35-$25.40 region. The momentum could get extended towards the $26.00 mark en route to the next relevant hurdle near the $26.20 area, the $26.40-$26.50 zone and the 2022 high, just ahead of the $27.00 mark.
On the flip side, any corrective slide is likely to remain limited near the $24.40-$24.30 resistance-turned-support, which should now act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below could make the XAG/USD vulnerable to weaken below the $24.00 mark and test the $23.60-$23.55 support area before eventually dropping to the $23.15 zone en route to the $23.00 round figure.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|24.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.27
|Daily SMA50
|22.31
|Daily SMA100
|22.76
|Daily SMA200
|21.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.08
|Previous Daily Low
|24.72
|Previous Weekly High
|25.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.57
|Previous Monthly High
|24.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
