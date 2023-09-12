Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates around $23 as focus shifts to US Inflation data

By Sagar Dua
  • Silver price juggles around $23.00 as the focus shifts to the US CPI data for August.
  • Investors remain worried about the US inflation outlook due to stronger wage growth and a steady labor market.
  • Silver price remains sideways in a range of $22.80-23.20 from the past four trading sessions.

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades back and forth around $23.00 in the New York session. The white metal has remained inside the woods for the past four trading sessions as investors have been sidelined ahead of the United States inflation data for August, which will be published on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT.

The S&P500 has opened on a bearish note as investors remained cautious about the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). Investors remain worried about the inflation outlook due to stronger wage growth and a steady labor market. Inflation in excess of the desired rate of 2% seems most persistent and won’t be easily contained by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This would keep hopes of one more interest rate increase from the Fed alive.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovered significantly to near 104.90 but is struggling to extend the upside as investors await the US CPI data for further guidance. As per the estimates, US headline inflation is seen expanding at a stronger pace of 0.6% due to recovered gasoline prices. The core CPI that doesn’t inculcate volatile oil and food prices is expected to grow at a steady pace of 0.2%.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price remains sideways in a range of $22.80-23.20 from the past four trading sessions ahead of the US inflation data. The white metal demonstrates a volatility squeeze, which is being followed by a breakout in the same. The 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.17 continues to act as a major barricade for the Silver price bulls. Horizontal support is plotted from August 15 low at $22.23.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) skids into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the bearish impulse has been triggered.

Silver hourly chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 22.93
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 23.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.58
Daily SMA50 23.74
Daily SMA100 23.82
Daily SMA200 23.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.22
Previous Daily Low 22.91
Previous Weekly High 24.3
Previous Weekly Low 22.83
Previous Monthly High 25.02
Previous Monthly Low 22.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.56

 

 

