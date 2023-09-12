Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates around $23 as focus shifts to US Inflation data

- Silver price juggles around $23.00 as the focus shifts to the US CPI data for August.
- Investors remain worried about the US inflation outlook due to stronger wage growth and a steady labor market.
- Silver price remains sideways in a range of $22.80-23.20 from the past four trading sessions.
Silver price (XAG/USD) trades back and forth around $23.00 in the New York session. The white metal has remained inside the woods for the past four trading sessions as investors have been sidelined ahead of the United States inflation data for August, which will be published on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT.
The S&P500 has opened on a bearish note as investors remained cautious about the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). Investors remain worried about the inflation outlook due to stronger wage growth and a steady labor market. Inflation in excess of the desired rate of 2% seems most persistent and won’t be easily contained by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This would keep hopes of one more interest rate increase from the Fed alive.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovered significantly to near 104.90 but is struggling to extend the upside as investors await the US CPI data for further guidance. As per the estimates, US headline inflation is seen expanding at a stronger pace of 0.6% due to recovered gasoline prices. The core CPI that doesn’t inculcate volatile oil and food prices is expected to grow at a steady pace of 0.2%.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price remains sideways in a range of $22.80-23.20 from the past four trading sessions ahead of the US inflation data. The white metal demonstrates a volatility squeeze, which is being followed by a breakout in the same. The 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.17 continues to act as a major barricade for the Silver price bulls. Horizontal support is plotted from August 15 low at $22.23.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) skids into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the bearish impulse has been triggered.
Silver hourly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|23.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.58
|Daily SMA50
|23.74
|Daily SMA100
|23.82
|Daily SMA200
|23.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.22
|Previous Daily Low
|22.91
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.83
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to test 1.0700 as DXY strengthens
After pulling back on Monday, the US Dollar regained strength and pushed EUR/USD toward 1.0700. The pair bottomed at 1.0705 on Tuesday and remains under pressure ahead of US inflation data and the ECB decision.
GBP/USD consolidates losses, steady around 1.2470
GBP/USD stabilized around 1.2470 after bottoming out at 1.2458. The Pound weakened following mixed UK employment data, while the US Dollar strengthened ahead of the release of US CPI data.
Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped more than 16% at the open on Tuesday to above $0.51. MULN has finally begun to develop an uptrend following the $3.5 million purchase of battery manufacturing equipment from Romeo Power.