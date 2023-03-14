Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates around $21.70s after testing $22.00

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • Silver price remains steady at around $21.70s despite losing 0.39% on Tuesday.
  • The confluence of the 200/100/50-day EMAs would be solid resistance to break.
  • XAG/USD Price Analysis: In the short term, neutral biased.

XAG/USD stays firm after rallying more than 6% on Monday on investors’ flight to safety following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Nevertheless, worries about a potential spread had waned. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD exchanges hands at $21.68 a troy ounce.

XAG/USD Price action

Silver prices retreated from weekly highs reached during the day at $21.96 due to several technical reasons. The 200, 50 and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) confluence around the $21.79-86 area capped the white metal climb. Therefore, the XAG/USD closed Tuesday’s session at around $21.68, below the 200-day EMA. That said, the XAG/USD is neutral to upward bias, though a daily close above the 200-day EMA must shift the bias neutral upwards.

On the upside, the XAG/USD first resistance would be the 200-day EMA at $21.79. Once cleared, the next supply zone would be the 50/100-day EMAs intersection, at $21.84-86, followed by the $22.00 figure.

On the flip side, the XAG/USD first support would be the 20-day EMA at $21.26. A breach of the latter will expose the March 10 daily high turned support at $20.78, followed by the March 13 low at $20.50

XAG/USD Daily chart

XAG/USD Technical levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 21.71
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 21.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.12
Daily SMA50 22.47
Daily SMA100 22.22
Daily SMA200 20.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.93
Previous Daily Low 20.54
Previous Weekly High 21.31
Previous Weekly Low 19.9
Previous Monthly High 24.64
Previous Monthly Low 20.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

