Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates above mid-$25.00s, bullish potential intact

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Silver oscillates in a narrow trading band through the first half of trading on Monday.
  • The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
  • A convincing break below the $24.50-40 area is needed to negate the positive bias.

Silver fails to capitalize on Friday's bounce from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the early European session on the first day of a new week. The white metal currently trades around the $25.65-$2,5.70 region, nearly unchanged for the day, though the technical setup favours bullish traders.

The recently repeated rebounds from the $24.50-$24.40 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support, and the emergence of some dip-buying on Friday validates the near-term positive outlook. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has eased from the overbought territory and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.

That said, the XAG/USD has been struggling to build on its momentum beyond the $26.00 mark, making it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the said handle before placing fresh bullish bets. The commodity might then surpass an intermediate barrier near the $26.25-$26.30 and aim to test the March 2022 swing high, just ahead of the $27.00 round figure.

On the flip side, Friday's swing low, around the $25.15 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the $25.00 psychological mark, below which the XAG/USD could extend the corrective decline towards testing the $24.50-$24.40 resistance-turned-support. A convincing break below the latter could negate the positive outlook.

The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the $24.00 mark and drop to the next relevant support near the $23.50-$23.30 confluence. The latter comprises the 50-day and the 100-day SMAs and is followed by support near the $23.00 round-figure mark.

Today last price 25.67
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 25.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.26
Daily SMA50 23.46
Daily SMA100 23.32
Daily SMA200 21.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.14
Previous Daily Low 25.17
Previous Weekly High 26.14
Previous Weekly Low 24.58
Previous Monthly High 26.09
Previous Monthly Low 23.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.11

 

 

