Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings to gains near mid-$22.00s, not out of the woods yet

- Silver attracts some buying on Tuesday and holds above the 38.2% Fibo. level support.
- The setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakdown.
- A sustained strength beyond the 50-day SMA is needed to negate the bearish outlook.
Silver regains some positive traction on Tuesday and sticks to its modest intraday gains, just below mid-$22.00s through the early European session. The white metal, however, lacks bullish conviction and remains well within the striking distance of a nearly two-month low touched on Monday.
Looking at the broader picture, the XAG/USD last week confirmed a bearish breakdown through the lower end of a multi-week-old trading range support near the $23.00-$22.90 area. Moreover, bearish technical indicators on the daily chart support prospects for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the highest level since April 2022 touched last Thursday.
The XAG/USD, however, manages to hold above the $22.15 support zone, or the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from October 2022, which should act as a pivotal point. Some follow-through selling below the $22.00 mark will reaffirm the negative bias and drag the white metal to the next relevant support near the 100-day SMA, around the $21.60-$21.55 zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery is likely to confront a hurdle near the aforementioned support breakpoint, around the $23.00-$22.90 region. This is closely followed by the 50-day SMA, currently around the $23.30-$23.35 region. A sustained strength beyond will negate the near-term bearish outlook for the XAG/USD and prompt some short-covering rally.
The momentum might then allow bulls to reclaim the $24.00 round figure. The XAG/USD could eventually climb back to the $24.55-$24.60 heavy supply zone en route to the $25.00 psychological mark for the first time since April 2022 and the next relevant hurdle near the $25.35 region.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|22.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.62
|Daily SMA50
|23.45
|Daily SMA100
|21.72
|Daily SMA200
|21.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.62
|Previous Daily Low
|22.15
|Previous Weekly High
|24.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.29
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
