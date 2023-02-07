Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings to gains near mid-$22.00s, not out of the woods yet

Share:

Silver attracts some buying on Tuesday and holds above the 38.2% Fibo. level support.

The setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakdown.

A sustained strength beyond the 50-day SMA is needed to negate the bearish outlook.

Silver regains some positive traction on Tuesday and sticks to its modest intraday gains, just below mid-$22.00s through the early European session. The white metal, however, lacks bullish conviction and remains well within the striking distance of a nearly two-month low touched on Monday.

Looking at the broader picture, the XAG/USD last week confirmed a bearish breakdown through the lower end of a multi-week-old trading range support near the $23.00-$22.90 area. Moreover, bearish technical indicators on the daily chart support prospects for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the highest level since April 2022 touched last Thursday.

The XAG/USD, however, manages to hold above the $22.15 support zone, or the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from October 2022, which should act as a pivotal point. Some follow-through selling below the $22.00 mark will reaffirm the negative bias and drag the white metal to the next relevant support near the 100-day SMA, around the $21.60-$21.55 zone.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery is likely to confront a hurdle near the aforementioned support breakpoint, around the $23.00-$22.90 region. This is closely followed by the 50-day SMA, currently around the $23.30-$23.35 region. A sustained strength beyond will negate the near-term bearish outlook for the XAG/USD and prompt some short-covering rally.

The momentum might then allow bulls to reclaim the $24.00 round figure. The XAG/USD could eventually climb back to the $24.55-$24.60 heavy supply zone en route to the $25.00 psychological mark for the first time since April 2022 and the next relevant hurdle near the $25.35 region.

