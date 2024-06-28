- Silver up 0.49, boosted by lower US inflation data and Fed rate cut prospects.
- Technical analysis shows bearish trends; RSI indicates selling pressure with lower highs, lower lows.
- Resistance levels: $29.19 (50-DMA), $31.54 (June 7 high), $32.00, $32.51 (YTD high).
- Support points: $29.00, $28.28 (June 10, 2021, high), $28.00, $27.01 (May 8 low), $26.82 (100-DMA).
Silver price registered gains of 0.49% as inflationary figures released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) dipped as expected, reigniting Fed rate cut hopes amongst investors. Therefore, the Greenback edged lower, while XAG/USD traded at $29.13 after hitting a daily low of $28.78.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After forming a quasi ‘double top,’ the Silver price extended its losses, which amounted to more than 10% after it peaked at around $32.51 on May 20. The uptrend seems exhausted, as shown by different signals: momentum shifted bearishly as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) entered seller territory, while successive series of lower highs and lower lows confirm the change of the trend.
If buyers want to regain control, they must clear the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $29.19. Once hurdle, the next level would be the June 7 high of $31.54. Clearing this would aim for $32.00 before challenging the year-to-date (YTD) high of $32.51.
Conversely, and the path of least resistance, if XAG/USD slides below $29.00 that could put into play the June 10, 2021, high turned support at $28.28, ahead of exposing the psychological $28.00 mark.
Key support levels lie underneath the latter, with the May 8 swing low of $27.01 up next before challenging the 100-DMA at $26.82.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
Economic Indicator
Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (MoM)
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US).. The MoM figure compares prices in the reference month to the previous month. Price changes may cause consumers to switch from buying one good to another and the PCE Deflator can account for such substitutions. This makes it the preferred measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Last release: Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 0%
Consensus: 0%
Previous: 0.3%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0700 area following post-PCE jump
After spiking to a daily high of 1.0720 with the immediate reaction to US PCE inflation data, EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0700 area. Investors remain cautious ahead of this weekend's French election and make it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2650 after US inflation data
GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades below 1.2650 in the American session on Friday. Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation declined to 2.6% in May, limiting the USD's upside and helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold keeps its daily gains near $2,330 following US PCE data
Gold prices maintain their constructive bias around $2,330 after US inflation readings gauged by the PCE matched consensus in May and US yields advance slightly across the curve.
BTC struggles around the $62,000 level
Bitcoin price faces pullback resistance at the lower band of the descending wedge around $62,000. Ethereum price finds support at $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Ripple price faces resistance at $0.500, its daily resistance level.
French Elections Preview: Euro to suffer after the calm, as specter of extremists, uncertainty rise Premium
The first round of French parliamentary elections is set to trigger high uncertainty. Soothing messages from the far right and far left leave the Euro vulnerable to falls. Calm may return only after the second round of voting on July 7.