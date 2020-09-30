Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD keeps upside break of 50-bar SMA above $24.00

- Silver eases from one week high, keep upside break of 50-bar SMA.
- September 22 top lures the bulls, sellers may wait for a break of four-day-old support line before entry.
- Bullish MACD, sustained clearance of near-term resistance favor buyers.
Silver prices print a three-day winning streak while picking up the bids near $24.20, up 0.10% intraday, during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Wednesday. The white metal crossed 50-bar SMA the previous day but stepped back from $24.40 afterward.
Even so, the bullion keeps the SMA breakout amid bullish MACD, which in turn suggests further upside towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 01-24 downside, at $25.28.
However, $24.40 and the $25.00 threshold can offer intermediate upside barriers during the rise.
It should also be noted that silver prices will find it difficult to extend the upside beyond $25.28 as a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $26.13, followed by a confluence of 200-bar SMA and a monthly resistance line near $26.35, challenge the bulls.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 50-bar SMA, at $24.08 now, may retest the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $23.36 before resting on an ascending trend line from September 24, currently around $23.20.
In a case where silver bears dominate past-$23.20, $23.00 may offer an intermediate halt during the fall to the monthly low near $21.65.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|24.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.8
|Daily SMA50
|26.02
|Daily SMA100
|21.96
|Daily SMA200
|19.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.41
|Previous Daily Low
|23.38
|Previous Weekly High
|26.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.66
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
