Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD challenges bearish channel around $22.50

- Silver eases from short-term channel’s resistance line, snaps two-day uptrend.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained bounce off 78.6% Fibonacci retracement keep buyers hopeful.
Silver (XAG/USD) grinds higher around $22.50, down 0.14% intraday, amid early Monday.
In doing so, the bright metal fades Friday’s bounce off 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of September-November upside while easing from a resistance line of the two-week-old descending trend channel.
Given the bullish MACD and the quote’s repeated bounces off the key stated key Fibo. level surrounding $22.25-20, silver prices are likely to recover.
However, a clear upside break of the immediate hurdle surrounding $22.65 becomes necessary for the bulls to retake controls.
Even so, early November’s low near the $23.00 threshold and 200-SMA level of $24.00 will be tough nuts to crack for the XAG/USD bulls.
On the contrary, pullback moves will retest the stated Fibonacci retracement level of $22.25-20, a break of which will direct silver prices to the $22.000 and then to the channel’s support line near $21.80.
Should the commodity prices remain bearish past $21.80, the yearly low marked in September around $21.40 will be in focus.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|22.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.96
|Daily SMA50
|23.57
|Daily SMA100
|23.8
|Daily SMA200
|25.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.58
|Previous Daily Low
|22.04
|Previous Weekly High
|23.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.04
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.28
