Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls take a breather amid slightly overbought RSI

- Silver pulls back from a nearly one-year peak touched earlier this Wednesday.
- The technical setup still favours bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
- Any further slide is likely to support near the $24.40-30 resistance breakpoint.
Silver retreats from the $25.10-$25.15 area, or a nearly one-year high touched this Wednesday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong gains. The white metal remains depressed through the early North American session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $24.85-$24.80 region.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained move and acceptance above the $24.30-$24.40 strong horizontal barrier was seen as a fresh trigger for the XAG/USD bulls. A subsequent strength beyond the previous YTD peak, around the $24.65 zone, might have already set the stage for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that the XAG/USD is holding comfortably above technically significant Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) - 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. That said, Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing overbought conditions and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before placing fresh bullish bets.
In the meantime, any meaningful pullback is likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the $24.40-$24.30 resistance breakpoint, now turned support. This should now act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to weaken below the $24.00 mark, towards testing the weekly low, around the $23.60-$23.55 area.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.56
|Daily SMA50
|22.25
|Daily SMA100
|22.65
|Daily SMA200
|21.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.02
|Previous Daily Low
|23.83
|Previous Weekly High
|24.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.83
|Previous Monthly High
|24.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 after US data
EUR/USD broke out of its daily range and declined below 1.0950 in the American session. After the disappointing ADP employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US, the souring market mood helps the US Dollar holds its ground and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 as USD extends recovery
GBP/USD turned north and climbed above 1.2500 after the disappointing data releases from the US but quickly reversed its direction and fell toward 1.2450. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a US Dollar and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold retreats from one-year high it set above $2,030
Gold price has lost its traction and retreated below $2,020 on Wednesday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1% on the day near 3.3%, the risk-averse market environment helps the USD find demand and weighs on XAU/USD.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
PSNY needs to break above $4 to continue rally
Polestar (PSNY) has a chance of digging itself out of its current predicament based on the current chart setup. Both MACD indicator and the RSI are siding with bulls at the moment.