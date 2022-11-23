On the flip side, the $21.00-$20.90 area might continue to protect the immediate downside. The said support represents an ascending trend-line extending from the weekly low touched on Monday. A convincing break below will negate the positive set-up and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then slide to the $20.60-$20.55 area (weekly low) and the $20.00 psychological mark.

Some follow-through buying beyond the $21.35 region (200-hour SMA) will reaffirm the constructive outlook and lift the XAG/USD towards the $21.75-$21.80 resistance zone. This is followed by the $22.00 mark and over a five-month high, around the $22.25 area, which if cleared will set the stage for a move towards the $22.50-$22.60 supply zone. Spot prices could eventually reclaim the $23.00 round figure.

From a technical perspective, the momentum confirms a breakout through a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory and have just started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the recovery from a nearly two-week low, around the $20.60-$20.55 area touched on Monday.

Silver reverses an intraday dip to sub-$21.00 levels and surges to a four-day high during the early European session on Wednesday. The white metal is currently trading around the $21.25-$21.30 region, up over 0.80% for the day, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 200-hour SMA before placing fresh bets.

