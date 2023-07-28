Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off 21-DMA above $24.00 after the biggest daily slump in five weeks

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • Silver Price picks up bids to pare the biggest daily loss since June 20.
  • Clear downside break of three-week-old rising trend line, looming bear cross on MACD lure XAG/USD sellers.
  • Short-term DMAs can test Silver bears ahead of $23.00 support confluence; XAG/USD recovery remains elusive blow $24.70.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) consolidates the previous day’s heavy losses by printing mild gains around $24.20 during early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the XAG/USD bounces off the 21-DMA while reversing from the lowest level in a fortnight.

Despite the latest recovery, the XAG/USD stays on the bear’s radar as it stays beneath the previous support line stretched from July 06 amid an impending bear cross on the MACD.

It’s worth noting that the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the Silver Price run-up during the March-May period joins the support-turned-resistance line to highlight $24.70 as the short-term key upside hurdle.

Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from early May, near $25.20 at the latest, will be crucial to watch for the XAG/USD bulls before challenging the yearly top marked in May, close to $26.15.

On the flip side, a daily close beneath the 21-DMA support of $24.00 isn’t an open invitation to the Silver bears as the 50-DMA can challenge the downside near $23.60.

Above all, a convergence of an upward-sloping trend line from March 10 and a 50% Fibonacci retracement, close to $23.00 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the XAG/USD bears.

Silver Price: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.18
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.21%
Today daily open 24.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.01
Daily SMA50 23.64
Daily SMA100 23.88
Daily SMA200 23.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.15
Previous Daily Low 24.04
Previous Weekly High 25.27
Previous Weekly Low 24.59
Previous Monthly High 24.53
Previous Monthly Low 22.11
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.94

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops below 0.6700 on mixed Australian data

AUD/USD drops below 0.6700 on mixed Australian data

AUD/USD is back under 0.6700, having met fresh supply on the mixed Australian Retail Sales and Producer Price Index data, despite a minor pullback in the US Dollar in Friday's mid-Asian trading. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation data. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady below 139.50 ahead of BoJ decision

USD/JPY holds steady below 139.50 ahead of BoJ decision

USD/JPY is holding steady below 139.50, stalling its rebound from weekly lows, as investors gather nerves ahead of the BoJ policy announcements. Speculations of a tweak in the BoJ's YCC policy lifted the JPY in the overnight trades. 

USD/JPY News

Gold eyes first weekly loss in four near $1,950 as Fed inflation looms

Gold eyes first weekly loss in four near $1,950 as Fed inflation looms

Gold price steadies around the mid-$1,900s amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily slump in two months the previous day. The XAU/USD portrays the market’s consolidation ahead of the top-tier US data.

Gold News

Cardano price could stay above $0.30 as long as investors maintain this sentiment

Cardano price could stay above $0.30 as long as investors maintain this sentiment

Cardano price has managed to prevent a catastrophic drawdown despite the recent decline in its market value. As the altcoin continues to rely on broader market cues for recovery, it might have to look toward its investors to ensure that until the price bounces back, ADA does not fall into the abyss of losses.

Read more

BoJ Preview – Will new inflation data finally force a policy change?

BoJ Preview – Will new inflation data finally force a policy change?

The Bank of Japan meets again on Friday this week to set the direction of monetary policy and provide its outlook for inflation.  In June, as with many months before it, the BoJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1%. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures