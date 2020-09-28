Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears attack $23.00 inside short-term triangle

  • Silver trims early-Asian gains while taking a U-turn from $23.08.
  • A three-day-old triangle formation restricts the bullion’s moves.
  • 100 and 50-HMA are additional filters to watch amid near-term bearish bias.

Silver prices decline to $22.90 as markets in Tokyo open for Monday’s trading. The white metal earlier surged to $23.08 but failed to keep the gains inside a triangle drawn from last Wednesday.

Considering the commodity’s latest pullback, a confluence of 50-HMA and the support line of the mentioned triangle near $22.70/75 can limit additional downside.

Also acting as near-term key support could be $22.40 that holds the gate for silver’s further weakness towards the monthly low of $21.65.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the mentioned triangle’s resistance line, at $23.13 now, needs validation from the 100-HMA level of $23.33 to aim for September 22 low near $23.85.

Should there be a clear upside past-$23.85, last Tuesday’s high around $25.25 can lure the bulls.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 22.9
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 22.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.22
Daily SMA50 25.88
Daily SMA100 21.79
Daily SMA200 19.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.31
Previous Daily Low 22.44
Previous Weekly High 26.96
Previous Weekly Low 21.66
Previous Monthly High 29.86
Previous Monthly Low 23.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.19

 

 

