Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears approach $22.50 support ahead of US NFP

- Silver Price remains on the back foot within a fortnight-old bullish channel.
- Downbeat oscillators suggest rejection of bullish chart pattern but XAG/USD sellers need validation from $22.00.
- Convergence of 200-SMA, two-month-old descending resistance line and stated channel’s top line prods Silver bulls.
- Mixed clues for US employment data highlight US NFP release and its market implications.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains pressured around $22.70 amid early Friday in Asia, after falling the most in two weeks, as well as snapping a four-day uptrend, the previous day.
Also read: US June Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises
In doing so, the XAG/USD seesaws within a fortnight-old bullish channel, approaching the bottom line of the bullish chart formation of late.
Given the bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, the Silver price is likely to reject the bullish channel by breaking the $22.50 support. However, the previous monthly low of around $22.20 precedes the $22.00 round figure to challenge the XAG/USD bears afterward.
It’s worth noting that the recent positioning for the US employment data for June will allow the XAG/USD traders to lick their wounds.
The same highlights the 100-SMA hurdle of $23.05 as immediate resistance to watch for the Silver buyers.
However, a convergence of the 200-SMA, downward-sloping resistance line from early March and the aforementioned rising channel’s top line, close to $23.30-35 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver buyers to crack for taking control.
Overall, Silver Price is likely to decline further but the south run appears long and bumpy.
Silver Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|22.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.2
|Daily SMA50
|23.78
|Daily SMA100
|23.39
|Daily SMA200
|22.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.26
|Previous Daily Low
|22.52
|Previous Weekly High
|23.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.28
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrective bounce off 0.6600 appears elusive ahead of US NFP
AUD/USD struggles to defend the corrective bounce off the weekly low around 0.6625 amid the early hours of Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair dropped in the last two consecutive days while refreshing the weekly low on Thursday.
EUR/USD bulls struggle near 1.0900 as US NFP, ECB President Lagarde’s speech loom
EUR/USD fades bounce off three-week low ahead of top-tier catalysts. Euro buyers cheer more hawkish ECB bias than Fed amid mixed EU, US data. ECB President Lagarde needs to push back concerns of policy pivot and German recession to convince Euro bulls.
Gold consolidates above $1,900, eyes US NFP for fresh impetus
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band just above the weekly low touched on Thursday. Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve underpin the US Dollar and act as a headwind. Investors now look to the release of the key US NFP report before placing fresh directional bets.
Lido DAO price stands safe from falling below $1.500 solely due to its investors’ HODLing
Lido DAO price has noted a macro sideways movement since May, with the current value of the asset sitting only 4% above its worth from two months ago. While the volatility in the market brought losses and profits to many, the most consistent investors that stood throughout the turmoil happened to LDO holders.
Will analysts get NFP right this time?
Economists are more optimistic about how many jobs were created in the US last month. But, that might be an over-correction from consistently underestimating the resilience of the labor market this year. But, there are other factors that make predicting Friday's release a little more difficult.