Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD battles $24.00 hurdle amid impending bull cross

- Silver grinds higher around three-week top on looming bullish moving average cross.
- Upbeat MACD signals keep buyers hopeful, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.
- Sellers remain unconvinced beyond $23.00, January’s peak lure bulls.
Silver (XAG/USD) buyers take a breather around three-week high, taking rounds to $23.85-90 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday.
In doing so, the bright metal bulls attack 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December-January upside.
That said, the 50-SMA stays ready to pierce the 200-SMA, suggesting a bull cross, amid price-positive signals from the MACD.
Hence, XAG/USD buyers are waiting for the $24.00 breakout to excel further, which in turn will highlight the previous month’s top near $24.70.
Following that, the $25.00 threshold and November 2021 peak surrounding $25.40 will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for the 38.2% Fibo. level near $23.45 but a convergence of the 50-SMA and 200-SMA, as well as the 50% Fibonacci retracement, highlights $23.05, as the key support level.
Also acting as a downside filter is the $23.00 round figure, a break of which will welcome XAG/USD sellers targeting a monthly low of $22.00.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02%
|Today daily open
|23.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.24
|Daily SMA50
|22.87
|Daily SMA100
|23.22
|Daily SMA200
|24.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.69
|Previous Daily Low
|22.86
|Previous Weekly High
|23.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.49
|Previous Monthly High
|24.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under strong selling pressure and below the 1.1300 level
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.1279, as the dollar surged amid its safe-haven condition. ECB President Lagarde failed to impress market players with her words on monetary policy.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 as safe-haven flows dominate markets
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.3500 on Monday. Heightened fears over a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine force investors to seek refuge, allowing the dollar to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
Gold holds in bullish territory on Russian risk premium
Gold is higher in the final hours of Wall Street trading as tensions remain high around the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gold is up 0.68% and has rallied from a low of $1,850.84 to a high of $1,874.19 so far as the US continues to report the increased likelihood of a Russian attack.
Ethereum may slide to $2,700 before ETH begins a new uptrend
Ethereum price action has fallen below the Tenkan-Sen at $3,000 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2,900. Participation and momentum have dropped significantly on both sides of the market, but the overall near-term trend is lower.
The Fed can’t meet without telling us something, can they?
The big news is a closed unscheduled Fed meeting this morning. It’s astonishing this news is not blazoned all over the financial press. Perhaps we should not be expecting any announcement.