Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD attracts some buyers below $23.00, focus on US CPI data

- Silver gains momentum near $22.80 in Monday’s early European session.
- The bullish price of silver remains intact above the key EMA.
- The key resistance level is seen at 23.00; 22.70 acts as an initial support level for the metal.
Silver (XAG/USD) extends its upside above the mid-$22.00s during the early European session on Monday. Traders will keep an eye on the US January Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday for fresh impetus. If the CPI data confirms the declining inflation trend, it may support the case for rate cuts, which boosts the silver price. XAG/USD currently trades around $22.80, gaining 0.82% on the day.
According to the four-hour chart, the silver price resumes its bullish trend as the metal is above the key 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). The upward momentum is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which lies above the 50 midlines. The momentum indicator indicates that further upside looks favorable.
A bullish breakout above the upper boundary of Bollinger Band of $22.85 will see a rally to a psychological round mark and a high of January 25 at 23.00. Further north, the next hurdle is located near a high of February 2 at 23.25. The additional upside filter to watch is 23.53 (a high of January 12), followed by 24.09 (a high of January 2).
On the downside, the 100-period EMA at 22.70 acts as an initial support level for the metal. A break below the latter will see a drop to a high of February 6 at 22.48. The next downside target is seen near the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 22.10 and a low of January 22 at 21.92.
Silver four-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|22.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.71
|Daily SMA50
|23.27
|Daily SMA100
|23.11
|Daily SMA200
|23.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.72
|Previous Daily Low
|22.36
|Previous Weekly High
|22.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.14
|Previous Monthly High
|24.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
