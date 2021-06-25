Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD approaches multi-month tops near $26.20

Silver makes a comeback from the lows of $25.55 earlier in the week.

XAG/USD trades below the 100-day SMA indicating a bearish outlook.

Oversold momentum oscillators warn against aggressive directional bids.

After a steep fall from the high of $28.02 since June 14, silver prices (XAG/USD) consolidated near the $25.70 level.

At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $26.07, up 0.52% for the day.

XAG/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the white metal has been in a consistent upward trend from the low of $23.77. The break of the ascending trendline from the mentioned level mark a heavy correction in prices on profit taking.

The formation of Doji candlesticks signals sellers losing their stream near $ 25.70. Now, if price makes a sustained move above the session’s high then it could target April 26 high at $26.22.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence ( MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone with stretched selling conditions. Any uptick in the MACD would allow bulls to take over the 100-day SMA at $26.50.

That said, a daily close above the 100-day SMA could mean the continuation of the earlier upside movement with the high of June 17 at $27.24 as the next target for XAG/USD bulls.

Alternatively, if price moves lower, then the immediate support emerges at the previous day’s low at $25.81

Market participants are then encouraged to retest June 21 low at $25.55 followed by the $25.00 horizontal support level.

XAG/USD additional levels

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 26.06 Today Daily Change 0.12 Today Daily Change % 0.46 Today daily open 25.94 Trends Daily SMA20 27.21 Daily SMA50 27.06 Daily SMA100 26.58 Daily SMA200 25.7 Levels Previous Daily High 26.17 Previous Daily Low 25.82 Previous Weekly High 28.02 Previous Weekly Low 25.76 Previous Monthly High 28.75 Previous Monthly Low 25.81 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.03 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.95 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.78 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.62 Daily Pivot Point S3 25.43 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.33 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.48



