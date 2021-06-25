Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD approaches multi-month tops near $26.20

- Silver makes a comeback from the lows of $25.55 earlier in the week.
- XAG/USD trades below the 100-day SMA indicating a bearish outlook.
- Oversold momentum oscillators warn against aggressive directional bids.
After a steep fall from the high of $28.02 since June 14, silver prices (XAG/USD) consolidated near the $25.70 level.
At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $26.07, up 0.52% for the day.
XAG/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the white metal has been in a consistent upward trend from the low of $23.77. The break of the ascending trendline from the mentioned level mark a heavy correction in prices on profit taking.
The formation of Doji candlesticks signals sellers losing their stream near $ 25.70. Now, if price makes a sustained move above the session’s high then it could target April 26 high at $26.22.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence ( MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone with stretched selling conditions. Any uptick in the MACD would allow bulls to take over the 100-day SMA at $26.50.
That said, a daily close above the 100-day SMA could mean the continuation of the earlier upside movement with the high of June 17 at $27.24 as the next target for XAG/USD bulls.
Alternatively, if price moves lower, then the immediate support emerges at the previous day’s low at $25.81
Market participants are then encouraged to retest June 21 low at $25.55 followed by the $25.00 horizontal support level.
XAG/USD additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|25.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.21
|Daily SMA50
|27.06
|Daily SMA100
|26.58
|Daily SMA200
|25.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.17
|Previous Daily Low
|25.82
|Previous Weekly High
|28.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.48
