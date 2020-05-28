Silver Price Analysis: Probes weekly falling channel above $17.00

Silver prices remain bid for the third day in a raw.

Bulls’ dominance beyond the channel could refresh the monthly top.

The early-month tops could regain the market’s attention below the channel’s support.

Silver prices rise 0.36% to $17.32 amid the Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the bullion confronts the resistance line of a short-term falling trend channel.

The bearish chart formation suggests a pullback from $17.40 towards $17.00 and then to the channel’s support of $16.60.

Should the selling pressure remain strong after $16.60, the early-month top near $15.65/60 could return to the chart.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $17.40 can quickly refresh the monthly high of $17.64 whereas $18.00 will be on the bulls’ radars afterward.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected