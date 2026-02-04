Silver Price Analysis: Gradual recovery underway as momentum turns constructive
- Silver extends recovery to $88.20, shrugging off broad US Dollar strength after solid economic data.
- Momentum turns constructive as RSI improves, though parabolic downside move suggests recovery will be gradual.
- Break above $90.00 opens upside toward $95.00, $100.00, and January’s peak near $118.50.
Silver price extended its recovery for the second straight day, up by 3.75% shrugging off broad US Dollar strength, following the release of solid US economic data. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $88.20, after bouncing off daily lows of $83.28.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver’s technical picture remains neutral to bullish biased, but due to the parabolic downside move, a recovery from around $80.00 to record highs past $120.00, would take some time. Nevertheless, momentum seems to favor buyers as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) which despite remaining below the neutral level, shows bulls gathering steam.
If XAG/USD surpasses $90.00, the next key resistance level would be $95.00, followed by the $100.00 mark. On further strength Silver can reach the January 30 high at $118.47, ahead of the all-time high of $121.66.
On the flip side, if Silver dives below $85.00, the first support would be $84.00, followed by the February 4 low of $83.28. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day SMA at $77.01.
XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
