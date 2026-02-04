Australia’s Trade Surplus widens to 3,373M MoM in December

Australia’s Trade Surplus widened to 3,373M MoM in December versus 2,597M (revised from 2,936M) in the previous reading, according to the latest foreign trade data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Further details reveal that Australia's Exports climbed by 1.0% MoM in December from a fall of 4.0% (revised from -2.9%) seen a month earlier. Meanwhile, Imports fell by 0.8% MoM in December, compared to a decline of 0.2% (revised from 0.2%) seen in November.

Market reaction to Australia’s Trade Balance

At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.11% on the day to trade at 0.7004.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% -0.01% -0.11% -0.05% 0.02% EUR -0.02% -0.00% 0.00% -0.03% -0.13% -0.06% 0.00% GBP -0.02% 0.00% 0.02% -0.02% -0.12% -0.06% 0.00% JPY -0.02% 0.00% -0.02% -0.03% -0.12% -0.08% 0.01% CAD 0.00% 0.03% 0.02% 0.03% -0.10% -0.04% 0.03% AUD 0.11% 0.13% 0.12% 0.12% 0.10% 0.07% 0.13% NZD 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.08% 0.04% -0.07% 0.06% CHF -0.02% 0.00% -0.00% -0.01% -0.03% -0.13% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on February 4 at 23.03 GMT as a preview of the Australian Trade Data release.

The Australian Trade Data Overview

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its data for December on Thursday at 00.30 GMT. Australia’s Trade Surplus is expected to widen to 3,300M MoM in December, compared to 2,936M in November.

Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.

How could the Australian Trade Data affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to the Australian Trade Data. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens amid shifting expectations for the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy after US President Donald Trump nominated former Fed governor Kevin Warsh as Fed chair last week.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the February 3 high of 0.7050. The next resistance level emerges at the January 29 high of 0.7094, en route to the January 26, 2023, high of 0.7142

To the downside, the February 3 low of 0.6945 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the January 26 low of 0.6906. The next contention level is located at the January 23 low of 0.6834.