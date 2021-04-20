Silver Price Analysis: Defending 21-SMA on 4H chart is critical for XAG/USD bulls

- Silver hovers within a symmetrical triangle on the 4H chart.
- XAG/USD awaits a range break, with odds for the upside higher.
- Bullish RSI and 21-SMA support keep the XAG buyers hopeful.
Silver (XAG/USD) has reclaimed the green territory after snapping back into losses on Monday.
Sellers continue to lurk above the $26 mark, keeping the support zone around $25.80/60 region exposed.
However, the rising 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $25.87 has every time come to the rescue of the XAG bulls.
Therefore, it's critical for the white metal that the 21-SMA support holds, in order to recapture the $26 threshold.
If the buying pressure intensifies around silver, we could see the $26 level likely to be taken out, as the triangle resistance could come into the picture at $26.15.
A four-hour candlestick closing above the latter is likely to validate a symmetrical triangle breakout, opening doors towards the $26.50 psychological level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades listless around 58.50 but above the central line. Thus, the odds of a potential upside remain higher.
Silver Price Chart: Four-hour
However, if the price closes the candlestick below the 21-SMA support, a breach of the triangle support remains inevitable.
The ascending 50-SMA support at $25.49 will be up for grabs.
Silver Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|25.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.16
|Daily SMA50
|26.06
|Daily SMA100
|25.82
|Daily SMA200
|25.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.23
|Previous Daily Low
|25.64
|Previous Weekly High
|26.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.68
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.76
