Silver Price Analysis: Bulls step in and help the XAG/USD clear daily losses

- XAG/USD found support at a daily low of $22.20, then recovered towards $22.55, trading flat.
- US retail sales came in higher than expected.
- Despite robust data, the USD consolidates and limits Silver’s losses.
On Tuesday, the XAG/USD cleared daily gains and its losses were limited by the USD consolidating its previous day’s gains. Focus now shifts to the July meeting's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
US Retail Sales showed the US economy is holding firm. The headline Sales rose by 0.7% MoM, higher than the 0.4% expected, while the ones excluding the Automobile sector also came in strong and came in at 1% vs the 0.4% expected.
Regarding the next Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, there's a prevailing market expectation of a no hike in September. However, the chances of a 25 basis point adjustment in November reach a peak of around 40%. That said, the focus now pivots to Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gathering, as investors seek hints in the forward guidance to attain a distinct perspective on the officials' position.
Considering this, the US bond yields, considered the opportunity cost of holding Silver, are edging lower. The 10-year bond yield trades at 4.18%, down by 0.62 % losses on the day. The 2-year yield stands at 4.95% with 0.81 % losses, and the 5-year yield is at 4.33% with 0.62 % losses.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a neutral to bearish stance for XAG/USD as the bears work on staging a recovery and exerting their influence. Having turned flat in negative territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a potential market equilibrium with balanced selling and buying pressure. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) shows flat red bars. In addition, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), highlighting the continued dominance of bears on the broader scale, requiring the buyers to take action.
Support levels: $22.15, $22.00, $21.80.
Resistance levels: $23.30 (200-day SMA), $23.50, $24.00.
XAG/USD Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|22.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.93
|Daily SMA50
|23.64
|Daily SMA100
|24.05
|Daily SMA200
|23.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.76
|Previous Daily Low
|22.37
|Previous Weekly High
|23.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.58
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
