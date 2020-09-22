Silver Price Analysis: 50-day EMA probes XAG/USD bounce off multi-day low

- Silver recovers from 14-week low to regain $25.00.
- Sustained break of two-month-old support line keeps sellers hopeful.
- The key Fibonacci retracements, 100-day EMA offer short-term support.
Silver prices take the bids near $25.20, up 1.8% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal trims the previous day’s losses, the biggest since August 11, which dragged it to the multi-day bottom.
While the downside break of an ascending trend line from July 28 triggered the bullion’s fall, bearish MACD and 50-day EMA seem to restrict silver’s latest recovery moves.
Other than the $25.17 EMA resistance, the September 05 low near $25.85 will also challenge the buyers’ attempt to regain the status beyond an upward sloping trend line, previous support, around $26.55.
On the flip side, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the metal’s run-up between June and August, respectively around $23.40 and $21.85, will be the key levels on the bears’ radars.
Also acting as downside support for silver traders could be the 100-day EMA level of $22.76 and lows marked during late-July near $22.30/25.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|1.90%
|Today daily open
|24.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.99
|Daily SMA50
|25.56
|Daily SMA100
|21.46
|Daily SMA200
|19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.96
|Previous Daily Low
|23.7
|Previous Weekly High
|27.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.3
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.82
