Silver Price Analysis: 50-day EMA probes XAG/USD bounce off multi-day low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver recovers from 14-week low to regain $25.00.
  • Sustained break of two-month-old support line keeps sellers hopeful.
  • The key Fibonacci retracements, 100-day EMA offer short-term support.

Silver prices take the bids near $25.20, up 1.8% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal trims the previous day’s losses, the biggest since August 11, which dragged it to the multi-day bottom.

While the downside break of an ascending trend line from July 28 triggered the bullion’s fall, bearish MACD and 50-day EMA seem to restrict silver’s latest recovery moves.

Other than the $25.17 EMA resistance, the September 05 low near $25.85 will also challenge the buyers’ attempt to regain the status beyond an upward sloping trend line, previous support, around $26.55.

On the flip side, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the metal’s run-up between June and August, respectively around $23.40 and $21.85, will be the key levels on the bears’ radars.

Also acting as downside support for silver traders could be the 100-day EMA level of $22.76 and lows marked during late-July near $22.30/25.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.2
Today Daily Change 0.47
Today Daily Change % 1.90%
Today daily open 24.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.99
Daily SMA50 25.56
Daily SMA100 21.46
Daily SMA200 19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.96
Previous Daily Low 23.7
Previous Weekly High 27.63
Previous Weekly Low 26.3
Previous Monthly High 29.86
Previous Monthly Low 23.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops 30 pips after RBA's Debelle says lower AUD would benefit economy

AUD/USD drops 30 pips after RBA's Debelle says lower AUD would benefit economy

AUD/USD runs into offers as RBA's Debelle says intervention is a policy option. A weaker AUD would be beneficial for Australia's economy, Debelle added. Sustained risk aversion in global equities could yield a deeper decline in the AUD.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 104.80, looks to snap five-day losing streak

USD/JPY clings to gains near 104.80, looks to snap five-day losing streak

The USD/JPY slumped to its lowest level since March at 104.00 on Monday as the JPY continued to capitalize on risk-off flows. However, the broad-based USD strength allowed the pair to stage a decisive rebound in the second half of the day. 

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates losses from 1-½ month low beyond $1,900

Gold consolidates losses from 1-½ month low beyond $1,900

Gold prices pullback after dropping the most in over a month. US dollar strength stopped buyers from cheering the drawdown in equities amid waning market sentiment. Virus woes are the strongest catalysts.

Gold News

Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off

Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off

Currencies and equities sold off sharply on Monday as virus cases in Europe hit new record highs. Everyone’s greatest fear this summer was a second wave and unfortunately that fear has materialized.

Read more

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures