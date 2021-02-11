Silver Price Analysis: $27.30 confluence hurdle capped intraday uptick for XAG/USD

- Silver struggled to capitalize on its intraday bounce from multi-day lows.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for bullish traders.
Silver staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-day lows and refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked follow-through. The intraday move up stalled near the $27.30 confluence barrier, comprising of 200-hour SMA and the top end of a three-day-old descending trend-channel.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory. That said, oscillators on intraday charts have been struggling to gain any meaningful positive traction, making it prudent to wait for a move beyond the mentioned support before placing fresh bullish bets.
A sustained strength will also mark a bullish break through the weekly trading range and set the stage for additional gains. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum back towards weekly swing highs, around the $27.80 region, above which bulls are likely to make a fresh attempt to conquer the $28.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $27.00 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned level might prompt some technical selling and turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to retest the $26.70-65 support zone, or daily swing lows, which is closely followed by the trend-channel support near the $26.50 region.
XAG/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|27.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.2
|Daily SMA50
|25.79
|Daily SMA100
|24.92
|Daily SMA200
|23.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.53
|Previous Daily Low
|26.82
|Previous Weekly High
|30.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.9
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2130 as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to built on intraday bounce, flat-lined below $1845
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and reversed the early lost ground. Sliding US bond yields turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the commodity. The upbeat market mood kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven metal.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.