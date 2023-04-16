Silver Price Analysis: $25.00 support confluence prods XAG/USD sellers

Share:

Silver price remains pressured after easing from the highest level in one year.

Bearish MACD signals, steady RSI suggests further downside of XAG/USD.

Convergence of 50-SMA, one-month-old ascending support line challenges Silver sellers.

XAG/USD buyers can jump back on $25.60 breakout.

Silver price (XAG/USD) remains depressed around $25.30 amid early Monday, after reversing the one-year high and snapping a three-day uptrend on Friday.

The bright metal’s U-turn from a fortnight-old resistance line broke an upward-sloping support line from April 03, now immediate resistance around $25.60.

Apart from that, the bearish MACD signals and the steady RSI, after reversing from overbought territory, also keep the XAG/USD sellers hopeful.

However, a convergence of the 50-SMA and an upward-sloping trend line from the mid-March, around $25.00, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver sellers to retake control.

Also acting as short-term key support is an area comprising the 100-SMA and early April tops, surrounding $24.25-15.

Meanwhile, the XAG/USD recovery beyond the immediate resistance line, around $25.60, can challenge the aforementioned ascending trend line from early April, around $26.25 by the press time.

Following that, tops marked during April and March of the last year, respectively near $26.25 and $26.95 could gain the market’s attention.

Overall, the Silver price is likely to witness further downside but the bearish trend is still far from sight.

Silver price: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected