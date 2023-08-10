Silver Price Analisis: XAG/USD holds in positive territory after US CPI and Fed speakers

- XAG/USD recovered somewhat and rose above $22.50, hitting a daily high near $23.00.
- US Treasury yields weakened after Core CPI decelerated in July but then recovered.
- Fed speakers didn't deliver any highlights.
In Thursday’s session, the XAG/USD recovered ground but is limited by a resilient USD. In addition, American yields recovered from their initial backdown seen after the release of July’s inflation figures from the US and limited Silver's advance.
According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July demonstrated a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 0.2%, aligning with expectations. The annual gauge declined to 3.2% YoY, slightly below the anticipated 3.3%. Likewise, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile components, also saw a 0.2% increase for the same period as projected. On a yearly basis, the Core CPI measure registered a decrease of 4.7% YoY, coming in slightly lower than the expected 4.8%. Moreover, Jobless Claims, a weekly measure which tracks the number of people filling for unemployment benefits, picked up in the first week of August. The figure came in at 248,000, higher than the expected 230,000 and the last weekly figure of 227,000.
After seeing declines due to soft inflation data, US Treasury yields sharply rose in the middle of the American session, with the 2-year yield rising to 4.85% and the 5 and 10-year rates to 4.23% and 4.10%, limiting the grey metal's advance.
Regarding the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, as for now and according to the CME FedWatch tool, markets continue to price low odds of a hike in September and Novemeber, but incoming data will be the ones which shape the expectations for the next Fed meetings. In that sense, monetary policy expectations will dictate the pace of the US bond markets and hence the short-term trajectory of the precious metals.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, the XAG/USD technical outlook is bearish in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is comfortably positioned below its midline in negative territory. It has a southward slope, indicating a favourable selling momentum. It is further supported by the negative signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), displaying red bars, underscoring the growing bearish momentum. Additionally, the metal is below the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which suggests that the bears are in command of the broader picture.
Support levels: $22.50, $22.30, $22.00.
Resistance levels: $23.25 (200-day SMA), $23.50, $23.70, $24.00.
XAG/USD Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|22.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.26
|Daily SMA50
|23.7
|Daily SMA100
|24.06
|Daily SMA200
|23.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.94
|Previous Daily Low
|22.62
|Previous Weekly High
|24.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1000; DXY above 102.50 Premium
EUR/USD retreated from its two-week highs, dropping below 1.1000 due to the strength of the US Dollar. The DXY recorded its highest daily close in a month, surpassing 102.50 following the release of US CPI data. Further US inflation data is expected on Friday with the release of the PPI.
GBP/USD falls to one-week lows under 1.2700
GBP/USD initially spiked above 1.2800 during the early American session but later reversed its direction. It broke below the 1.2700 level and reached a one-week low near 1.2665, largely due to broad-based strength in the US Dollar. On Friday, the UK will report growth data, while the US will release wholesale inflation figures.
XAU/USD Current price: $1,920.25 The United States Premium
Gold prices remain under selling pressure on Wednesday, trading around $1,920 after peaking for the day at $1,930.09 following the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index.
DOGE could lose to Cardano as Dogecoin struggles with a four-month-old barrier
Dogecoin price has not made a splash in quite some time now, and the cryptocurrencies that have, such as Cardano, seem to be making the most of it. The meme coin now stands to lose its spot as the seventh biggest cryptocurrency unless DOGE traders decide to make a big move.
NVDA stock breaks below 50-day SMA
Nvidia (NVDA) stock broke below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday for the first time since early January, signaling an end to the semiconductor’s robust rally in the first half of the year.