Silver hits key support in downside extension

- Bears have taken on the key daily support area in an extension of the sell-off.
- Optimism for global economic rebound underpinning upside bias.
Silver is trading at $26.0175 at the time of writing, up some 3.2% having travelled between a low of $25.9030 and $26.9315 on the day.
The failed squeeze has seen the price fall back into the hands of the bears and back to test the mid-Jan resistance structure.
However, silver’s recent price turbulence is part and parcel of the silver market, and will probably happen again.
From the purest of fundamentals for the precious markets, analysts at TD securities had this to say:
''Rather than inferring that gold prices are cheap relative to reflationary assets, we instead argue that gold has reverted to a safe-haven asset. This regime was kicked-off by a rise in rates volatility, fueled by the Fed's passive approach to containing a steeper yield curve.''
''In this environment, real rates are being driven by nominal rates rather than inflation expectations, leaving gold bugs more vulnerable to a rise in real rates while also tying investment demand to lower nominal rates, which doesn't bode well for investment flows in the near-term.''
Meanwhile, China's economy is a crucial implication for the white metal due to the industrial demand for silver.
The JP Morgan global PMI index has been indicating expansion in activity with growth was led by strong and accelerated increases in output and exports in China and the US.
A continued rebound in industrial activity is expected to support the silver price with the likes of infrastructure projects that continue to make progress, supported by the covid-19 stimulus policy.
Fitch forecasts sharp recovery in the global demand for metals
Additionally, Fitch says prices will be supported by the broader and deeper global economic recovery as covid-19 vaccines are made available.
Access to vaccines will also help reduce the disruptions to operations seen in 2020 in multiple key mining countries such as Peru and South Africa.
As overall prices, production and consumption of mineral and metals improve in 2021, ''the outlook for miners and metal producers is positive for next year,'' Fitch maintains.
Daily chart
The price is expected to remain trapped between support and resistance at this juncture while it holds above a weekly dynamic support:
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.68
|Today daily open
|26.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.87
|Daily SMA50
|25.43
|Daily SMA100
|24.83
|Daily SMA200
|22.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.19
|Previous Daily Low
|26.4
|Previous Weekly High
|27.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains as the dollar surges across the board
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data such as falling jobless claims. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
Breaking: Gold plummets to two-month lows, below $1800 mark
Rallying US bond yields, stronger USD continued exerting heavy pressure on gold. The upbeat market mood also did little to lend any support to the safe-haven metal. Break below the $1800 mark might have already set the stage for further weakness.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.