Silver gains on safe-haven demand, Fed rate cut expectations
- Silver gains 2.50% on Wednesday, climbing to around $48.25 amid a weaker risk sentiment.
- Renewed demand for precious metals follows Gold's return above $4000 ahead of the Fed's policy decision.
- Geopolitical tensions and lingering uncertainty over US fiscal policy continue to support safe-haven assets.
Silver (XAG/USD) advances on Wednesday, rising 2.50% for the day to trade around $48.25 per ounce at the time of writing. The grey metal benefits from a renewed appetite for safe-haven assets as investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement, while geopolitical tensions and fiscal uncertainty in the United States (US) sustain a favorable backdrop for precious metals.
The rebound in Silver follows Gold's (XAU/USD) climb back above the symbolic $4000 level, supported by expectations of a dovish Fed stance. Market participants largely anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut at the conclusion of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, with another cut likely in December. The prospect of lower interest rates weighs on the US Dollar (USD) and Treasury yields, enhancing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as Gold and Silver.
Meanwhile, signs of progress in US-China trade discussions have temporarily eased fears of an escalation in global trade tensions, but political and fiscal headwinds in Washington continue to drive demand for defensive assets. The prolonged US government shutdown, now entering its fourth week, raises concerns over delayed economic data releases, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which are essential for assessing the strength of the US economy.
In addition, new US sanctions on major Russian energy companies and the cancellation of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin contribute to a fragile geopolitical climate, further sustaining safe-haven demand.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.