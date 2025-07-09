- Silver drops over 1% and consolidates between $36.00 and $37.00, hovering near 20-day SMA.
- Fed minutes reveal policymakers leaning toward only one rate cut this year.
- RSI points to bullish momentum, but $37.00 remains key breakout level.
Silver price registered losses of over 1% on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled its June meeting minutes, hinting that policymakers are eyeing just one interest rate cut, instead of the two priced in by investors. Although the Greenback was unchanged, the grey metal tumbled. At the time of writing, as the Asian session begins, the XAG/USD trades at $36.41, up 0.16%.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, consolidation is the name of the game, with XAG/USD seesawing within $36.00 - $37.00 during the last five trading days, meandering around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $36.37.
Momentum is bullish, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57, which is poised to move higher. Hence, further XAG/USD upside is seen.
For a bullish continuation, XAG/USD must clear $37.00. A breach of the latter will expose the year-to-date (YTD) high of $37.31. Once hurdled, the next ceiling level would be $37.50 and $38.00.
On the flip side, if the Silver price drops below $36.00, the first support would be the 20-day SMA at $36.37, followed by the $36.00 figure. Once cleared, the next support would be June 30 cycle low of $35.42, ahead of the June 24 low of $35.29, ahead of the 50-day SMA at $34.58.
XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits new high for the third time in 2025, buoyed by regulatory clarity and treasury demand
Bitcoin (BTC) raced past its previous high of $111,980 on Wednesday and has entered price discovery mode at the time of publication. The new record marks the third time the top cryptocurrency has established an all-time high in 2025, following new highs on January 20 and May 22.
AUD/USD: The 0.6600 barrier is just around the corner
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s advance north of the 0.6500 hurdle, as investors continued to assess the RBA’s hawkish hold, while the inconclusive price action around the Greenback also collaborated with the Aussie’s uptick.
EUR/USD opens the door to some consolidation
EUR/USD traded in a narrow range around the 1.1700 zone against the backdrop of a vacillating price action in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, investors remained prudent in light of negotiations surrounding a potential US-EU trade agreement.
Gold recovers above $3,300 on another round of Trump letters
Despite lacklustre gains in the US Dollar and declining US yields across the board, Gold regained traction and advanced modestly north of the key $3,300 per troy ounce on Wednesday. The improved tone in the precious metal remains propped up by uncertainty on the trade front, while traders shift theur focus to the release of the FOMC Minutes.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.