Senior EU official on agreement on recovery fund: We are not there yet

A deal at the EU summit on Friday-Saturday is not guaranteed amid important differences, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a senior EU official.

"We are not there yet," the official said regarding a possible agreement on the next EU budget and the recovery fund. "The governance of the EU recovery fund, climate target, rule of law still under debate."

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.25% on the day at 1.1439.