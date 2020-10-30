Senior China Communist Party Official Han: Complete decoupling between China and US is unrealistic

“Complete decoupling between China and the United States is unrealistic”, Senior Communist Party Official Han Wenxiu said in a press conference following the conclusion of the fifth plenum meeting.

“China will promote high-level opening to provide more opportunities for the rest of the world.”

“China will expand market access for foreign investors.”

In the context of US-China trade policy, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s aides said Thursday that Biden would consult America’s allies on tariffs policy with China, if he wins the election.